CNN's John Berman Says He's Doing 'Better' After Ending Up in the Hospital Following Boston Marathon

https://twitter.com/JohnBerman/status/1516194835954376711?s=20&t=3rulLbKDLFol3MbRqb1J2Q John Berman @JohnBerman So apparently I had 25 GREAT miles…I say apparently because it seems I took a bit of a detour to the medical tent…and then the hospital. I don’t exactly remember what happened…but I am doing MUCH better now. Back to work soon! I was honored to run 25 for @TeamBeansFund .

CNN anchor John Berman is recovering after what appeared to be a medical emergency while running the Boston Marathon Monday.

Berman, 50, shared a photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed. His face showed that he was still in good spirits, despite the health scare.

"So apparently I had 25 GREAT miles…I say apparently because it seems I took a bit of a detour to the medical tent…and then the hospital," he wrote alongside the photo. "I don't exactly remember what happened…but I am doing MUCH better now. Back to work soon!"

He concluded, "I was honored to run 25 for @TeamBeansFund."

The organization aims to raise money and awareness for cancer among children in honor of its namesake "Francesca 'Beans' Kaczynski, who died at 9 months old," per Team Beans' Twitter bio. Francesca was the daughter of CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski.

Kaczynski expressed relief that Berman is doing well in response to his tweet.

After retweeting Berman's message, Kaczynski wrote, "John, we're so glad that you're doing OK! Thank you so much for running for team beans!"

Kaczynski also posted moments from the Boston Marathon race on Monday, sharing that his late daughter was his focus during the last leg.

"For Beans. Thought about her that whole last mile," he captioned a sweet selfie on Twitter, adding, "Thanks to everyone who helped our team fund the Infant Brain Tumor Program. http://TeamBeansMarathon.com."

Andrew Kaczynski Credit: Andrew Kaczynski/Twitter

He also tweeted, "Mile 26, for my Beans."

Beans died on Christmas Eve in 2020, three months after Kaczynski said she was diagnosed with an "extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor." Following the tragedy, the family asked that all donations in honor of the infant be made to the PMC Winter Cycle charity event, which gives all proceeds to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Kaczynski later said he and his wife, Wall Street Journal reporter Rachel Louise Ensign, were grateful for all of the kind words shared and money raised.

"Thank you everyone, your messages have touched our hearts," Kaczynski wrote on Twitter at the time.