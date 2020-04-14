CNN's Chris Cuomo Says His Show Isn't 'Worth' His Time, Then Walks Back His Comments

Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said his show isn’t “worth” his time before backtracking his remarks.

On Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, Cuomo, 49, got candid about his battle with coronavirus, citing the experience as one reason for reassessing his career and position as a public figure.

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me, personally. Like what? Well, I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value,” he continued. “I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions … but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

CNN did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.