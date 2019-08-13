Image zoom Chris Cuomo Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Tuesday he was grateful for “all the support” but really “should be better” after a viral video showed him angrily defending himself from a man who called him “Fredo” last weekend while Cuomo was out with his family.

The 49-year-old, whose eponymous news show airs daily on CNN, addressed the incident in a Tuesday morning tweet, writing, in part: “[T]ruth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose.”

CNN previously said it was standing by Cuomo, whom the network said was drawn into the profane altercation after the unidentified man used a “slur” to refer to Cuomo.

A roughly-two minute clip from the altercation began circulating via right-wing websites and personalities on Monday. It shows Cuomo telling the unidentified man that “Fredo” was an “aspersion” on Italians and threatening him if he continues the fight.

“It’s an insult to your f—— people,” Cuomo says in the video, after asking the man’s group if any of them were also Italian. “It’s like the n-word for us. Is that a cool f—— thing?”

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me ‘Fredo,’ ” he says. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN.”

(“Fredo” refers to a famously weak-willed and untrustworthy character from The Godfather. Radio host Rush Limbaugh regularly uses it to refer to Cuomo, who is the younger brother of New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo.)

Image zoom Chris Cuomo Theo Wargo/Getty

In the video, as the man claims that he believed that was Cuomo’s real name and that Cuomo was “a much more reasonable guy in person than you seem to be on television” — all while someone next to the man kept recording them both — Cuomo tells him, “Don’t f—— insult me like that.”

“You called me ‘Fredo,’ you know my name’s not f—— Fredo,” Cuomo says.

“You wanna be a man, I’m here. Then f—— own it. Then own what you said,” Cuomo tells the man.

“What are you going to do about it?” the man says.

“I’ll f—— ruin your shit, I’ll f—— throw you down these stairs like a f—— punk,” Cuomo tells him.

Though the clip shows the argument grew heated, neither man appears to touch the other, though they drew close to one another. At one point Cuomo appears to tell a third person not to touch him and, when the man he’s fighting with him tells him to “please” attack him, Cuomo responds, “Why? So you can f—— sue?”

“Take a f—— swing,” Cuomo tells the man.