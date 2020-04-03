CNN's Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'It Came on Suddenly — Chills, Aches, Fever'

CNN host Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news personality, who anchors the 2-4 p.m. edition of CNN’s Newsroom, announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Hi friends — I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever,” Baldwin, who resides in New York, wrote in an Instagram post.

Although Baldwin, 40, said she has been social distancing and has no underlying conditions, she still contracted the novel coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic in March.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy … no underlying conditions,” she wrote.

Despite the diagnosis, Baldwin said she is feeling grateful and is looking forward to hosting again when she’s recovered.

“Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [TV] and seeing you real soon,” she wrote, before thanking the medical professionals who are working tirelessly to care for people across the globe. “And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now. Sending [love]. BB.”

She concluded with a postscript: “PS I am listening to Bill Withers on repeat. I knew him, adored him and will miss him.”

Baldwin joins a long (and growing) list of celebrities, stars and politicians who have tested positive for the disease.

Her fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo, who is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, also tested positive for the virus, he announced on March 31.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

Cuomo said he’s quarantined in his basement and will continue airing his CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time, from there.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he continued of his children and wife. “That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

As of Friday, more than 6,200 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, according to a New York Times database, with at least 244,228 people diagnosed with the disease.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.