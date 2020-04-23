CNN's Brooke Baldwin Recovers from Coronavirus: 'My Test Just Came Back Negative'

Image zoom

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin has recovered from coronavirus.

On Thursday, Baldwin, 40, shared a video of herself getting re-tested for the virus, writing, “UPDATE — My test just came back negative. I am virus free!”

In the clip, Baldwin is heard groaning as a medical professional administers the test.

Now that the news anchor has recovered from the respiratory virus, she shared in the caption of the post that she would like to “do some good as a result of this.”

Revealing her plans, Baldwin shared she wants to “donate my plasma to those who are sick.”

“And in order to do that, I need an antibody test. And to get an antibody test, I needed a negative #COVID19 result. So… there ya go. Thank you again to the docs and nurses on the frontlines doing the real work,” Baldwin continued.

Baldwin also shared some insight on how the test felt, writing, “And if you watch this video… they call the coronavirus test a ‘brain tickler’ for a reason.”

“Again THANK YOU for all your love and support and messages,” Baldwin told her followers, and added, #coronavirus #done #byefelicia.” She concluded her post by letting fans know that she will be back on CNN next Monday.

Baldwin first announced her diagnosis earlier this month on April 3.

The news came as quite a surprise to her as she explained she had been social distancing and doing “all the things we’re being told to do.”

“Hi friends — I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever,” Baldwin, who resides in New York, wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me. I’m healthy … no underlying conditions,” she wrote.

Despite the diagnosis, Baldwin said she felt lucky.

“Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [TV] and seeing you real soon,” she wrote, before thanking the medical professionals who are working tirelessly to care for people across the globe. “And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now. Sending [love]. BB.”

