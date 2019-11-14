Bachelorette Hannah Brown Throws Shade at Ex Jed Wyatt at the CMAs: I Love 'a Real Musician'

Hannah Brown sure knows how to throw some shade.

On Wednesday, the current Dancing with the Stars contestant attended the County Music Association Awards in Nashville with her pro partner Alan Bersten — and she delivered a clever dig toward her Bachelorette ex, Jed Wyatt.

On her Instagram story, E! News’ Carissa Culiners’ marveled over Brown’s stunning white dress and said to the reality star, “You’re finding a husband tonight, girl. She’s ready to get married.”

With a giant grin on her face, Brown, 25, responded, “I do love country music. And a real musician.” The two women then cracked up about the joke.

Of course, Wyatt, 25, is an aspiring singer-songwriter. Fans watched him propose to Brown during the July finale of the most recent season of The Bachelorette. But while the two left Greece engaged, their romance wouldn’t last long, with Brown calling off the engagement by the time they filmed After the Final Rose.

PEOPLE broke the news that Wyatt had a girlfriend when he went on the show, and our interview with his ex, singer-songwriter Haley Stevens, was the impetus for Brown’s decision.

After the show aired, Stevens told PEOPLE that she regretted letting Wyatt go on the show knowing he’d be deceitful.

While Wyatt has kept a low profile since the Bachelorette finale, he only had good things to say about Brown in an interview with PEOPLE prior to her season of DWTS kicking off.

“I know she’s so motivated and so quick to learn how to do anything,” he told PEOPLE during iHeartRadio’s Miller Lite SoCal Country in September.

“I have no doubt that she’ll do well there. I do wish her the best,” Wyatt said. Brown is currently among the final five of DWTS, along with Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, James Van Der Beek and Kel Mitchell.

“All in all, life’s changed: perspective and lessons were learned. I’m pushing forward to be better in every aspect that I can be,” Wyatt added. “I just want to pursue my life as Jed, kind of a new path. Hopefully, not carry the baggage of The Bachelorette.”