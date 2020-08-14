Clueless TV Series Reboot About Dionne in Development at Peacock

It's Dionne Davenport's time to shine!

A Clueless reboot series focused on the character played by Stacey Dash in the beloved 1995 cult classic is in development at Peacock, a spokesperson for the streaming service confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 1995 film Clueless starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, an adorably spoiled but sweet rich girl at a Beverly Hills high school who attempts to play matchmaker with her friends, and Dash, 53, as her trusted confidant Dionne.

Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, the new show is described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend."

Image zoom Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in Clueless Paramount Pictures/Getty

Reddout and Hickey will also serve as executive producers along with Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Scott Rudin, the film’s producer Robert Lawerence, Eli Bush and Tiffany Grant.

News of a series reboot, which was first reported by Variety, comes almost a month after Clueless celebrated its 25th anniversary.

"In a way, it’s a lifetime ago," Silverstone, 43, told PEOPLE earlier this year.

“I don’t remember myself, I was 18,” she said. "So much has happened since. At the same time, it feels like yesterday."

The movie, which was a modern take on the Jane Austen classic novel Emma, also starred Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer and Paul Rudd and grossed $56 million at the box office.

RELATED VIDEO: 25 Years After 'Clueless', Alicia Silverstone Says She 'Had No Idea What It Would Become'

A TV adaptation for the popular flick aired on ABC for a season in 1996 before running on UPN from 1997 to 1999. Rachel Blanchard played Cher on the show, while Dash reprised her role of Dionne.

In 2018, Clueless: The Musical starring Dove Cameron as Cher debuted in New York.

Amy Heckerling, who directed Clueless the movie, told PEOPLE in July that she had no idea the film would go on to have such an impact on pop culture.