From there she went to the Actors Studio in New York. In 1953, moments before she was to begin shooting a live TV drama, she turned to a startled actor and asked, "Should I marry him?" "Him" was producer George Englund (pictured), to whom she was married for 26 years, from 1953 to 1979. Together, they had five children.

"The family is the center of my existence. I put all my hopes and caringness and deepest feelings into it. That's why I feel no resentment at arriving so late as an actress. I chose to have children early, and I don't regret it," she told PEOPLE in 1974.

Son Bryan died in 1986 of an overdose. "I think about him every day," she told PEOPLE in 2008.