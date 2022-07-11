Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Bachelor romance might not have ended with a Neil Lane diamond, but they've been happy together since reconnecting offscreen.

When the former NFL player was announced as the next Bachelor in September 2021, Echard was met with criticism — ABC even marketed him as the "underdog." Throughout his season, that criticism only grew, especially when it came to the way he treated his final three women: Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

After saying he was in love with all three women and being intimate with Recchia and Windey, Echard had a hard time choosing a winner — especially when Evans, his frontrunner, said she couldn't see herself moving forward with him. What followed was a messy, indecisive series of events. Echard angrily sent Evans home and disclosed what happened to Recchia and Windey before asking them to stay. Shortly after, however, he realized he only wanted to be with Evans, and broke up with Recchia and Windey before apologizing to Evans. During the final episode, Echard was left standing alone when Evans refused to get back together with him.

Suffice to say, the former football star was not the most popular Bachelor, and it seemed that he truly would end the show as a single man. However, at After The Final Rose, Echard and Evans announced they were in a relationship, explaining that the two had reunited after the show and been together for four months.

"We needed to take a step back, and when we restarted our relationship, we set down a new foundation," Evans explained to PEOPLE in March 2022. Echard added, "We're team Claysie now."

From meeting on The Bachelor to moving in together, here's everything to know about Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' relationship timeline.

September 2021: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans meet on The Bachelor

SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD Credit: John Fleenor/ABC via Getty

Filming for Echard's season of The Bachelor started in September 2021. Echard met Evans night one, and her vibrating buzzer handshake helped her stand out. Although Evans didn't win Echard's first impression rose (that went to contestant Teddi Wright), their connection was clear. In January 2022, Echard opened up about that memorable meeting to Us Weekly's Here For The Right Reasons podcast.

"Susie was very fun coming out of the limo. I like somebody that has a sense of humor," he explained. "'Cause you kinda think, like, coming out that limo, cameras are all around you and you can still maintain that poise, that confidence — that says a lot about somebody. I was very impressed by her."

Evans quickly became a frontrunner on the season when she was asked on the first one-on-one date.

November 2021: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans break up

During the pair's fantasy suite date in Iceland, Echard and Evans broke up after Evans found out that he had been intimate with Recchia and Windey and expressed feelings of love for both of them. Evans and Echard's tense fight led to a lot of online backlash, especially for the Bachelor. "I just thought he would have been better at getting through that conversation kindly," Evans said at the time.

November 2021: Clayton Echard breaks up with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

GABBY, RACHEL, CLAYTON ECHARD, SUSIE Credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty

After sending Evans home and deciding to continue with the process, Echard realized that he wanted to pursue a relationship with Evans only — not the remaining contestants, Windey and Recchia. He broke up with both women at the same time, leading to more criticism from fans.

November 2021: Clayton Echard asks Susie Evans to give him another chance

Following Echard's breakups with Windey and Recchia, he sent Evans a letter asking her to meet him before leaving Iceland. She agreed, and Echard took the opportunity to apologize for their argument and explain his feelings.

"I know that I can't take back what I've done, and I take full accountability for it," he said. "It's just you and me here 'cause I don't want anything else … I'm so fully committed [to], like, showing you how much I love you."

Although Evans appreciated Echard's apology and said she still had "love in [her] heart for [him]," the wedding videographer wasn't ready to move forward. "I felt bad about what I did and it was humiliating, if I'm being honest," she told Echart. "I felt like a stray dog that had come into your home and you were shooing me out." She added, "I don't think that I'm your person ... It's over."

November 2021: Susie Evans messages Clayton Echard on Instagram

SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Following the pair's tense breakups in Iceland, Evans decided to reach out to Echard, and slid into his DMs. "I got my phone back, called my parents, DMed Clayton. I was in the Newark airport," she explained during an episode of The Viall Files podcast in March 2022. "I was like, 'Are you OK? I will respect your boundaries whatever they are but if you want to have one more candid conversation, here's my phone number, give me a call.' "

The pair talked on the phone that night and continued communicating daily for weeks before meeting up again. Echard explained that he was more than ready to reconnect. He told PEOPLE in March 2022, "​​I never took a step back. I was still very much in love with Susie and when the door opened back up, I was fully back in."

March 8, 2022: Clayton Echard says he regrets how he treated Susie Evans on the show

When Echard sent Evans home on The Bachelor, fans were not on his side, accusing him of being too harsh with her. Echard addressed their concerns during an episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

"I did not handle it well. I didn't. I mean, it was not handled maturely," the former quarterback said. "I raised my voice to her. I was grasping at straws. I was trying to find anything that I could at that point to get her to stay. Like, I just wanted her to give me a chance. I went through this gauntlet of emotions."

March 14, 2022: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans announce their romance on After The Final Rose

SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD Credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty

When Echard and Evans went their separate ways in Iceland, it didn't seem like there was any hope of a reunion. However, during After The Final Rose, the couple revealed that they made amends and were officially in a relationship. "We took time apart after the show, and we reset, and we relaid foundation, and we're really happy," Evans told Bachelor host Jesse Palmer.

The couple might not have ended the show with an engagement, but Echard did offer Evans his final rose, and she accepted.

March 15, 2022: Clayton Echards and Susie Evans open up to PEOPLE about their relationship

Bachelorette Credit: Koury Angelo

Reflecting on his tumultuous season of The Bachelor, Echard was happy — even if he had some regrets. "I look back and wish I had done some things differently," he told PEOPLE. "In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I'm happier than I've ever been."

Following the show, Evans and Echard knew their romance wouldn't be the most popular. "I think we're both expecting a little backlash. I think everything was really controversial," Evans told PEOPLE. "We didn't have clear definitions of love, I think, in Iceland. And like I said, we both could have been better in different ways. So yeah, I think people both rooted for us individually, but are people rooting for us together?"

Evans also revealed that before going out to meet Echard, she reached out to Windey for her perspective. "I reached out to her and I was like, 'Hey, like I'm considering meeting up with Clayton, but I don't want to make a bad decision and I want your honest opinion,' " she told PEOPLE. "I was like, 'Do you think that he can redeem this?' And we had just a really honest conversation."

Apparently, Windey "fully supported" the idea. Evans added, "She even said, 'I don't think Clayton's a bad guy. I don't think he had malicious intent at all.' "

March 16, 2022: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans announce they're moving in together

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Credit: Clayton Echard Instagram

After the show, Echard was living in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Evans was living in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Though they made long-distance work for a while, once their romance was public, the two were ready to make a change, and Echard decided to move to Virginia Beach. "We do have future plans. We just haven't talked about an engagement or a wedding or anything like that, but Clayton's coming to Virginia," Evans told PEOPLE.

"I think what's so important is for us to live together and start to live that life alongside each other," Echard said, adding that they want to "move in with each other right away." He explained, "That's the one thing, stepping away from my job, is now I have no roots, so I can plant them wherever I need to."

March 17, 2022: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans spoof their first post-show conversation

When Evans and Echard ended up together after such a tumultuous season, fans were surprised. Considering the pair's last heated on-air argument, many wondered how the reality stars' first conversation would fare after reuniting. Evans addressed the questions with a funny post on TikTok captioned, "For everyone asking what our first postshow conversation was like …"

In the video clip, the Virginia native and Echard acted out a scene from Step Brothers, making it clear that their first conversation was a little confrontational. Evans lipsynced, "F---- you, Brennan. I know you touched my drumset, and I wanna hear that dirty little mouth admit it." Echard replied, "Get out of my face or I'm gonna roundhouse your a--."

March 18, 2022: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans give fans a peek at their post-show romance

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Credit: Clayton Echard Instagram

For months, Echard and Evans' reunion was under wraps to avoid spoiling the show. After going public with their romance at the finale, the duo shared some highlights on TikTok of their time together.

Evans' chosen audio says, "I think we've all lost sight of what's really important here. We're in love." Then, a minute-long video of the couple's time together post-show plays, including plenty of dates and dance routines. Echard shared the same TikTok to his profile with the caption: "So about those last 4 months."

April 2022: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans go an a cross-country road trip

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Credit: Susie Evans Instagram

Echard and Evans shared their plans for a cross-country road trip with PEOPLE in March. "​​We're going to take a road trip across the country. It's gonna be a lot of fun," Echard said. Their journey started in April, and included stops in Moab, Utah; Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre in Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

April 9, 2022: Clayton Echard addresses rumors he cheated on Susie Evans

Rumors surfaced on TikTok in April, claiming that Echard had cheated on Evans. In a since-deleted video, a New York City influencer said she "just ended the Bachelor's marriage" but she "had no idea." (The TikTok user did not name Echard or Evans, but later clarified that she was speaking about the couple.)

Echard was quick to debunk the "ridiculous" rumor, explaining that he was in Arizona while this influencer was in New York. "Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature," he said.

April 14, 2022: Susie Evans says she and Clayton Echard are "invested" in their relationship despite challenges

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Credit: Susie Evans Instagram

During an episode of the Talking It Out podcast, Evans also commented on the cheating rumors — and how the challenging time actually brought the couple closer together. "Today has been our first full day together since everything and we've just been in a car. We've had probably the deepest, some of the most meaningful conversations that we've ever had — and we've had a lot of conversations. Like today, we really touched new levels of the relationship and just really worked at communication," she explained.

"I think the biggest thing we both learned was every time we ever had an issue or insecurity or struggle in our relationship, it's been from an external factor. It's never been about our relationship. It's always been meddling of some sort, you know," Evans continued. "I mean, we both are invested in making this work and giving the other person what that person needs to feel secure."

April 16, 2022: Clayton Echard takes Susie Evans to his hometown

During Echard and Evans' road trip, they stopped in Echard's hometown of Eureka, Missouri. "Had to take Suz back to the hometown," Echard said of the sweet moment on his Instagram Story. The couple also visited Echard's high school. "On the football field, back where it all started, baby! Woo! Ol' Eureka Wildcats! Never gets old, never gets old," he said.

April 27, 2022: Clayton Echard discusses his Bachelor journey: "I've learned my lesson"

Echard opened up about the emotional side of his journey as the Bachelor in a vulnerable Instagram post on April 27.

"Suse took this picture of me 1 day before After the Final Rose. In this moment, I was at rock bottom. I knew what was coming and realized my reality was much further from what I had ever expected," he captioned the post. "As I looked out the window, I questioned who I was? What had I become? Where did everything go wrong? Why me?.

Echard continued, "I feel that I finally have learned my lesson. I hurt people. Sure, I didn't have any intention of doing so and 'did what I thought was best by following my heart,' but I still hurt people… [T]hrough therapy and other means of self-reflection, I have been able to finally see the reality of what all I had done."

Though Echard seemed to take his mistakes seriously, he also wanted to give himself "grace." He continued, "We can all be better than we were the day before. So that's what I'll continue to strive to do."

June 3, 2022: Clayton Echard and Susie Echard joke they "barely knew" each other before moving in

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Credit: Susie Evans Instagram

Echard and Evans moved in together quickly after making their relationship public. Although it worked out for them, Evans poked fun at their whirlwind start on TikTok. "Moving in together and realizing we barely know each other," Evans wrote over the video, as the couple stared down the camera. "Finding out we're equally as weird," Susie wrote in the second scene of the TikTok as they danced together.

June 4, 2022: Susie Evans defends Clayton Echard

Evans has made it clear that she doesn't want to hear any hate about Echard or the pair's relationship. On June 4, 2022, she shared a TikTok showing a screenshot of one user's comment: "he was truly the worst bachelor. worse [than] Juan Pablo." Evans' mom had responded to the critic, "You and your 45 followers!"

Evans summed the situation up, "You guys better be nice to my boyfriend because I just looked in my comments, and my mom is out here trolling y'all."

June 23, 2022: Susie Evans jokes about her Bachelor one-on-one date

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Credit: Susie Evans Instagram