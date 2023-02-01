Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Poke Fun at 'Reality TV Trauma' as They Reunite Beside 'Bachelor' Pals

Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia, whose relationship ended on season 26 of The Bachelor, were seen hanging out with Michelle Young, Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 09:13 PM
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoIhE8fgrlQ/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D https://www.instagram.com/stories/claytonechard/3028750516172436100/
Photo: Clayton Echard/instagram

Clayton Echard, Rachel Recchia and the rest of their reality show friends have nothing but good attitudes about their time on TV!

Echard, 29, and Recchia, 26, reunited on social media Wednesday, nearly one year after their split aired on season 26 of The Bachelor.

The duo made light of their reality show history alongside Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and fellow Bachelor nation alums Blake Horstmann and Michelle Young.

"When you get over your reality tv trauma," wrote Gibelli, 29 — who is currently dating Horstmann — on top of an Instagram reel set to audio which states, "A win is a win."

She jokingly captioned the clip, "But did we?"

Echard, 29, also shared a clip of himself spending time and eating breakfast with his "friends" including Recchia, Horstmann, Gibelli, Young and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on his Instagram Story.

The group appears to be together for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event in California, which they documented on their respective Instagrams.

Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoIhE8fgrlQ/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D https://www.instagram.com/stories/claytonechard/3028750516172436100/
Clayton Echard/instagram

On Gibelli's Instagram Story, she shared photos with other Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins and Wells Adams, the latter of whom documented himself participating in the Monterey County golf outing.

Former Bachelor star Bob Guiney also attended the event and shared a group shot showing Recchia, Adams, Echard, Young, Miller-Keyes on the golf course to his Instagram Story.

"Such a fun crew," he wrote above the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

bob guiney takes pic with the bachelor folks https://www.instagram.com/stories/bobguiney/3028923869214620860/
bob guiney/instagram

As Bachelor fans may realize, this appears to be one of the first times that Echard and Recchia, 26, have reunited since their public split.

The pair first met on the season 26 of The Bachelor. Echard decided not to give his final rose to Recchia or Gabby Windey in order to pursue a relationship with another woman he'd previously sent home: Susie Evans.

Though Evans initially said no to Echard, the pair revealed they were together on After the Final Rose. However, the relationship ended in September.

In a Instagram joint statement, the former couple shared in part, "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly."

Recchia and Windey went on to co-lead season 19 of The Bachelorette. Recchia ended her engagement to Tino Franco after she learned he cheated on her.

The reality star told PEOPLE in September that she hoped she and Tino "can get to a point where we are at peace" but ultimately, she wanted to "move on with my life."

"I obviously still believe in love and I really know it'll come along when it's ready," she said. "I am looking forward to this time to myself and to be able to reflect on everything and move forward."

Windey, 32, and her fiancé Erich Schwer also split while she was competing on Dancing with the Stars in November.

Related Articles
Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa Lachey Reveals the 'Interesting' Lesson That 'Love Is Blind' Has Taught Her About Marriage
Finn Wolfhard noah schnapp
Finn Wolfhard Says He's 'Really Proud' of 'Stranger Things' Costar Noah Schnapp for Coming Out as Gay
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Tom Girardi, Estranged Husband of 'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi, Indicted on Fraud Charges
stephen colletti, audrina patridge
Stephen Colletti Claims He Was Asked to Join 'The Hills' Revival — and Date Star Audrina Patridge
Sally Field
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's 'Brothers & Sisters' Storyline
KAITLYN BRISTOWE, CHRIS HARRISON
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Bachelorette' Co-Host Gig Hurt Her Friendship with Chris Harrison: 'Down the Toilet'
Freaks And Geeks , Linda Cardellini, John Francis Delay, James Franco, Busy Philipps, Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen Says He 'Doesn't Think Anyone Would Do' 'Freaks and Geeks' Revival: 'Just Let It Exist'
TAHZJUAN HAWKINS, VICTORIA FULLER, COURTNEY ROBERTSON, ZACH SHALLCROSS, LATTO
Jesse Palmer Gives on Zach Shallcross's 'Decisive' Choice to Send Tahzjuan Hawkins Home After the Group Date
FBI Crossover Dylan McDermott, Missy Peregrym, Luke Kleintank
'FBI, FBI: Most Wanted' and 'FBI: International' Teams to Unite for Second Epic Crossover Event
Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
Robyn Dixon Admits 'Idiot' Husband Juan Dixon's DMs with Another Woman Stalled Their Wedding: 'We Worked Through It'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven and Zanab in Episode 13 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer Teases Raven and SK Proposal — and Cheating Scandal — as Cast Reunites
Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Is Set to Release New Memoir: 'I Hope Readers Will Receive It with Open Hearts'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoDR_WspCsw/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/amyrachelleking/3027379771310129847/ — Amy Duggar King Says She's 'Not Going to Be Afraid' to Speak Up Against 'Damaging Cult' IBLP
Amy Duggar King Says 'VeggieTales' Was Banned at Cousin's Home in Fear of 'Kids Thinking Vegetables Talk'
bachelor zach and TAHZJUAN HAWKINS
'Bachelor' Alum Tahzjuan Hawkins Tells Zach Shallcross She 'Would Love to Add Myself' to His Season
Cindy Williams
'Laverne & Shirley' Star Cindy Williams Dies at 75: 'A Glittering Spirit That Everyone Loved'
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Jokes He 'Needed a Few Shots of Tequila' as Limos Arrived on Night One