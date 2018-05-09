Clayne Crawford to Be Replaced on Lethal Weapon If Series Is Renewed

If Lethal Weapon is renewed for a third season, it will be without its co-lead Clayne Crawford.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that Fox and its studio partner Warner Bros. TV are searching for a new actor to play Martin Riggs opposite Damon Wayans‘ Roger Murtaugh on the Fox hit procedural drama, which is a remake of the 1987 film starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

Fox and Warner Bros. TV had no comment, and a representative for Crawford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crawford seemingly responded on Twitter Tuesday by first sharing a photo of himself on a boat with his arms up and the caption, “Hmmmmmm?” and then tweeting, “Wait, wait, wait……you can’t fire me on my day off!”

News of Crawford possibly being replaced comes about two weeks after Deadline reported on April 23 that the actor had been “disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment” while shooting on set.

The next day, Crawford, 40, released a statement on Instagram detailing two incidents in which he was reprimanded by the studio.

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during this past season of Lethal Weapon,” he wrote. “The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry with my response.”

Afterward, Crawford said he met with human resources, apologized for his “part of the conflict” and completed “studio-appointed therapy.” He also said that at the request of the studio, he “shared a sizable portion” of his paycheck with one of the parties involved.

Crawford goes on to say that he was reprimanded a second time after an actor was hit by a piece of shrapnel while he was directing an episode.

“It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed,” he said. “I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of the set.”

In regards to the incidents, Crawford said he “would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs.”

“Moreover, I love the process of making film and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved,” he said. “It takes a village. I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

“I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness,” he continued. “I am very grateful for my job, and I work extremely hard at it. I feel a responsibility to do good work for my coworkers, for my family, for my home state, and most especially for the fans. I hope they will stick with me, and stick with the show.”

On Monday, Fox will present its new and returning series for its fall lineup to advertisers in New York.

Lethal Weapon wraps its second season on Tuesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.