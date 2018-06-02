Clayne Crawford Calls Damon Wayans the 'Biggest Crybaby P----' in Explicit Lethal Weapon Dispute

Explicit audio of an argument between Lethal Weapon‘s Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans has been made public.

Two weeks after Crawford was fired from the Fox show and accused of causing an on-set injury sustained by Wayans, an example of the pair’s allegedly contentious working relationship was revealed on Friday in a profanity-filled on-set dispute obtained by Variety.

During the heated exchange, caught on the actors’ microphones in March, Crawford, 40, and Wayans, 57, can be heard trading insults to one another as Crawford says to Wayans, “You’re the biggest crybaby p—- I’ve ever met in my life,” to which Wayans responds, saying, “Well suck this p—-‘s d—.”

Crawford then makes a cutting retort when he brings up Wayans’ siblings. “How does it feel to only be in the game because your f—— brothers are in the game?” he says before Wayans tells him: “F— you, f— you.”

Reps for Crawford and Wayans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On May 15, Wayans claimed Crawford was responsible for an on-set injury he sustained when he shared a now-deleted video of an incident that occurred while he was filming an episode that was directed by Crawford.

In the video, something explodes behind Wayans and the actor is seen ducking with his face twisted in pain as he clutches his head. He claimed he was hit by shrapnel during the small explosion on set. In follow-up tweets, that were later deleted, Wayans alleged Crawford “hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open.”

Crawford previously apologized for his behavior in two past incidents — including the one involving Wayans — that occurred on set.

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during this past season of Lethal Weapon. The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry at my response,” he said in a statement shared on Instagram April 24.

“I met with Human Resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio-appointed therapy. I even shared a sizable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved per the instruction of the studio,” Crawford continued.

“The second reprimand came during an episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of the set,” he said of the incident involving Wayans.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly confirmed a report from The Hollywood Reporter that stated Fox and its studio partner Warner Bros. TV were searching for a new actor to play Riggs if the series was renewed for a third season. Days later, Seann William Scott was hired to replace Crawford as Riggs’ brother, according to Variety.