Former Bachelorette Contestant Clay Harbour Is Dating Bachelor In Paradise’s Angela Amezcua

Clay Harbour got a second chance at love!

On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette contestant revealed that he is happily dating Angela Amezcua, who’s spent the summer looking for her own happily ever after on Bachelor in Paradise after vying for Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor.

“What do the kids call it? Woman crush Wednesday? Welp here’s mine,” Harbour wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling with their arms around each other. Alongside the loved-up image, he added the hashtags “outkickingmycoverage” and “whatwasshethinking.”

Harbour shared the same photo on Twitter, captioning it: “If I had a rose to give she would get it EVERY time.”

The NFL player, who is currently a free agent, previously competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart but had to drop out after injuring his wrist during a group-date football game.

RELATED: Bachelorette‘s Clay Harbor Says He’s Fully Recovered After Football Injury Forced Him to Exit

On his Instagram Story, he explained that the lucky couple were set up by Chris Randone.

In addition to starring in BiP with Amezcua, Randone appeared on Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette with Harbour.

“Big shoutout to @chrisrandone for setting this up,” he wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji, a heart emoji as well as a very appropriate rose emoji.

Angela Amezcua and Clay Harbour Clay Harbor/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Drama: There’s One Final Couple That’s ‘Shocking’

Amezcua also made their relationship Instagram official, sharing a photo of the couple standing together on a balcony in Los Angeles.

“Paradise Found,” she wrote alongside the image, before sharing a sweet series of snapshots showing the couple spending time together — including one of Harbour giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Angela Amezcua and Clay Harbour Angela Amezcua/Instagram

The relationship reveal comes shortly after Bachelor Nation saw Amezcua’s relationship with fellow BiP star Eric Bigger come to an end.

Shortly after both Amezcua and Bigger decided they were “all in,” a new constant — Cassandra Ferguson from Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor — appeared on the beach and changed everything.

After being asked out by Ferguson, Bigger explained to Amezcua that when he woke up that morning, “I felt different about a lot of things” and that he was going to go on the date.

Amezcua got booted from the series, and Bigger voluntarily left during the following episode.