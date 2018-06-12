Bachelorette's Clay Harbor Says He's Fully Recovered After Football Injury Forced Him to Exit

The Bachelorette contestant Clay Harbor’s wrist — and heart — is on the mend.

Harbor addressed his emotional exit on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette after injuring his wrist during a group-date football game.

The NFL player says he has no regrets about joining the show to compete for Becca Kufrin‘s heart.

“I want to thank everyone for the love and support! Definitely the hardest decision I’ve ever made but I believe everything happens for a reason,” he tweeted. “I am working hard to get back on the field and turn this negative into a positive.”

After thanking the show for an “amazing experience,” Harbour joked he would “gladly give his wrist for a chance at love.”

Harbor made the tough decision to leave the show after a doctor told him he needed surgery on his wrist.

The professional football player said his wrist has since healed and he’s ready to hit the field.

“The show was filmed months ago and after a tough rehab I am finally ready to play some football,” he tweeted. “I look forward to finding a team and seeing you all on NFL Sunday’s. Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers!”

Harbor previously played for the New Orleans Saints but is currently a free agent.

During his emotional exit, Harbor explained to Kufrin that he couldn’t risk sacrificing his job, which allows him to support his family.

“I’m really going to miss Clay,” Kufrin said after kissing him goodbye on the show. “I gave him the rose last night for a reason. We were finally getting somewhere. Watching him walk away — it’s just not easy.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.