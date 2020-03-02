Claudette Nevins, Melrose Place Actress and Star of Broadway's Plaza Suite, Dies at 82

Image zoom Claudette Nevins Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Claudette Nevins has died. She was 82.

The Hollywood star’s family confirmed in a statement and announced she died in hospice on Feb. 20 at her home in Los Angeles.

“Claudette’s acting career spanned six decades and included roles on Broadway, regional theater, national companies, numerous television shows, voiceovers and commercials,” the family’s statement reads. “Competent in everything she touched, Claudette was funny, strong-willed, awesomely disciplined, relentless in her pursuit of excellence. Starting from very humble origins, Claudette grew herself into an elegant, articulate, gorgeous woman who was universally admired. She was dazzling. She will be endlessly missed.”

Nevins was well known for her Broadway roles in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, as well as her time performing during the national tour of The Great White Hope, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She also had recurring roles in the ’90s television drama Melrose Place and the ’70s CBS series Headmaster in which she portrayed Andy Griffith’s wife.

Claudette Nevins in The Mask

Additionally, the star was a regular on Police Story and Husbands, Wives & Lovers, while also occasionally appearing on series like M*A*S*H, One Day at a Time and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Nevins worked on the daytime soap opera Love of Life and appeared in notable films like The Mask (1961), Sleeping With the Enemy (1991), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Something’s Gotta Give (2003).

Born to parents Joseph and Anna Weintraub in Pennsylvania in 1937, they later moved to Brooklyn, where she was raised. Nevins went on to attend The High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and graduated from New York University.

Nevins was predeceased by her husband Benjamin L. Pick, with whom she shared two daughters. She is survived by her two children, Jessica and Sabrina Pick, their respective husbands, and her grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled to be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park on March 2 at 10:00 a.m.