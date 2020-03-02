Clare Crawley’s Ex-Fiancé Benoit Beauséjour-Savard Says She Will Be an ‘Amazing’ Bachelorette

New Bachelorette Clare Crawley has an unexpected ally in her corner as she beings her journey: ex-fiancé Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

Beauséjour-Savard, 33, posted a sweet message Monday to commend Crawley, 38, for leading next season of The Bachelorette.

“Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette,” he captioned a selfie of the pair. “She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best 🙌🏼 #thebestbacheloretteever.”

Fans were first introduced to Crawley in 2014 on season 18 of The Bachelor as she vied for Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart. She appeared on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2 before coming out of franchise “retirement” for The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, when she met Beauséjour-Savard, who’d placed second on The Bachelorette Canada season 1.

Torn between him and German contestant Christian Rauch, Crawley eventually accepted Beauséjour-Savard’s proposal during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All in February 2018. But by April, their engagement was off.

“We realized we were different and wanted different things,” Crawley told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about the Bachelorette announcement. “But we still totally stay in touch. And we root for each other and for each other’s happiness.”

According to Instagram, Beauséjour-Savard lives in Montreal and works as a restaurant and hotel banquet director.

“She has always been so nice to me, even after the breakup. We talked on a regular basis and still care a lot about each other. I’m glad she got that chance at finding love because we both trust that process,” he told E! News. “She will be the best person to call out her men if they aren’t there for her. I just don’t want her to get hurt. I’m sure she will find her soulmate. She will be the best Bachelorette, I can tell you this.”