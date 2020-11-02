Benoit Beausejour-Savard said Clare Crawley "likes to get to know you on a really deeper level — which is not showing at all" this season

Clare Crawley’s Ex-Fiancé Says Her Bachelorette Edit Is 'Not the Clare That I Know'

Benoit Beausejour-Savard says ex-fiancée Clare Crawley's portrayal on the current season of The Bachelorette doesn't match the person he knows.

Beausejour-Savard, 33, who was engaged to Crawley, 39, following the 2018 Bachelor Winter Games, later calling it quits in April of the same year. The friendly exes even filmed together for the show back in March, though it didn't make it into the season premiere.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a recent appearance on the Almost Famous podcast with hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, Beausejour-Savard said he's "still good friends" with Crawley, adding that the cut scene they shot together showed her as a "normal person." He added that Crawley's more relatable side isn't coming through onscreen.

"She has some good qualities, and right now what we’ve seen it’s only, like, [the] drama part. There's not much serious talk," he said. "... Clare is a really deep person. She likes to get to know you on a really deeper level — which is not showing at all."

Beausejour-Savard later said the Crawley shown this season is "not the Clare that I know."

"Put yourself into her shoes: You’re doing quarantine in a resort. This show’s a bit [of a] mindf---; you’ve been there, it’s a lot to manage and I feel like at some point maybe she was overwhelmed by all of this," he said. "... There’s a little difference in the Clare that is shown on TV than the Clare that I know in real life."

Image zoom Benoit Beausejour-Savard and Clare Crawley | Credit: Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beausejour-Savard said during the podcast appearance that the season would have played out differently if Moss wasn't among the cast. He added that her departure might not have been fully her choice.

"I think, like, ultimately it was production that came at her and just like said, 'You know what, Clare, I feel like you’re not giving it a fair chance. You’re really into Dale, so we want you to be happy,' and they had like a common agreement on her maybe leaving the show," he said. "But I feel like it wasn’t her ultimate decision."

In October, Beausejour-Savard opened up to PEOPLE about supporting Crawley even after they ended their engagement. "There's no place for hard feelings," the former Bachelorette Canada contestant said. "There was nothing bad about the two of us. It just didn't work out in the end. I will always support her, and she's doing the same for me."

Image zoom Clare Crawley | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ ABC

Discussing Crawley's first night being the Bachelorette, Beausejour-Savard said he wasn't surprised about her quick fall for Moss. "This is Clare," Beausejour-Savard said. "What you see is what you get. She's not gonna fake other relationships when she's really into someone."

Crawley told PEOPLE earlier this year that she and Beausejour-Savard split because they "realized we were different and wanted different things." She added at the time, "But we still totally stay in touch, and we root for each other and for each other’s happiness."

Following Crawley's announcement as Bachelorette, Beausejour-Savard shared a sweet message of support on Instagram.