Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Cast Could Change as Coronavirus Delays Production

Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette might look a little different when it comes time to start filming.

Chris Harrison opened up about Crawley’s season during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, revealing that the previously-announced cast of the upcoming season could change after production was postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys, everybody that was able to take time off and come on The Bachelorette, is going to be able to come back again — because we don’t have a set time of when we’re going to come back. Obviously with this virus, who knows when this thing is going to blow through. So the idea that everybody is just going to be able to take off work and do this again? Probably very slim,” he said.

Harrison, 48, said that while some of the men previously cast for the show could return, fans should expect to see some new faces.

“There will be some different guys,” he said, encouraging interested suitors to continue submitting applications. “Maybe it’ll be completely different guys, maybe it’ll be a mixture. Who knows? We really don’t know, with the way the world is right now, with everybody’s schedule.”

Crawley’s season was set to start filming on Thursday but was postponed after growing concerns surrounding the viral illness. After two weeks, the show will come together to reassess the situation and work toward determining a new start date. The season had been set to premiere May 18 on ABC.

Last week, Warner Brothers released the following statement, confirming a production delay: “With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Earlier this month, ABC announced the 32 men ready to compete for Crawley’s heart. The guys — which included Tyler Cameron‘s roommate Matt James — range in age from 23 to 42, giving the 38-year-old Crawley’s dating pool a wide age-range.

But Harrison warned that he didn’t expect Crawley to end up with anyone too young.

“Look, is Clare going to date a 23-year-old man?” he said during his Instagram Live. “No. She’s not. Just not going to happen. Let’s be honest.”

