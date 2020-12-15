Many of Clare Crawley's former suitors defended her against Yosef Aborady during the Men Tell All segment

Clare Crawley Thanks Bachelorette Contestants for 'Support' After Yosef's Men Tell All Appearance

Clare Crawley is feeling grateful for her former suitors' support on The Bachelorette.

Crawley, who was replaced by Tayshia Adams on the current season of the hit ABC reality series, was a hot topic on the show's Men Tell All segment on Monday night, where controversial contestant Yosef Aborady revisited drama from earlier this season.

During the segment, Aborady said that he felt no remorse for calling Crawley, 39, "classless" over the strip dodgeball date and for asserting that she didn't set "the right example for my daughter."

Aborady's comments shocked host Chris Harrison, as well as many of the other contestants — including Ed Waisbrot and Kenny Braasch — who defended Crawley.

Crawley reacted to the episode on Twitter, sharing her appreciation to her former suitors for having her back. "I wish they would have let me be in attendance to let these men know in person how much their words + support have meant to me," she wrote. "Thank you gentlemen. From the bottom of my heart. "

Image zoom Clare Crawley, Yosef Aborady | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty; Yosef Aborady/Instagram

Crawley's fiancé, Dale Moss, also spoke out against Aborady on Twitter.

"This fool had enough pride and arrogance to sit on TV & believe that’s how a man should acts towards a woman," Moss, 32, wrote. Even condoning that type of act towards his own daughter," he wrote. "How people ever actually defended someone like this and his actions is mind numbing."

During the Men Tell All segment, Harrison, 49, confronted Aborady about his behavior on the show and gave him several chances to apologize for how he treated Crawley.

"I've seen a lot of crazy stuff in 20 years, but that was really not a good look," Harrison said to Aborady. "The way it escalated, the way you spoke. But what I would love is if you could just see that and just be like, 'You know what, I do see that and Clare, for that I'm sorry."

But Aborady refused.

"I'm not going to apologize to Clare," he said.

Image zoom Yosef | Credit: abc

From the first night of Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, viewers saw an instant spark between Crawley and Moss, a sports consultant from New York. After attempting to get to know the other men, she ultimately decided she wanted to cut the experience short to be with Moss and accepted his proposal during episode four.

Adams, 30, take over for Crawley as Bachelorette. She has since narrowed down her suitors to four options: Ben Smith, Brendan Morais, Zac Clark and Ivan Hall.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.