A source tells PEOPLE that Clare Crawley is "talking to producers about filming and will be filming something"

Clare Crawley Seen on The Bachelorette Set and 'Will Be Filming Something' for Upcoming Season: Source

Clare Crawley may no longer be the Bachelorette — but that doesn't mean fans won't be seeing her on the upcoming season.

Crawley, 39, is "talking to producers about filming and will be filming something," a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star, who first appeared on the Bachelor franchise in 2014 during Juan Pablo Galavis' season, was photographed in Palm Springs on Friday chatting with producer Peter Geist.

Crawley was replaced as the Bachelorette by Tayshia Adams — who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and later Bachelor in Paradise — after she fell in love with one of her original suitors after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed production in March.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

An insider added to PEOPLE at the time that "there's more to the story than just [Clare] falling for someone and not wanting to see what else could happen with other men."

Image zoom Clare Crawley People.com

It now appears that the rest of that story will be told, at least in part, when The Bachelorette returns in the fall.

To film during the COVID-19 pandemic, the show is being filmed at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs in a bubble model similar to professional sports.

The "entire resort is shut down and nobody but the cast and crew is there," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"The resort is essentially a protective bubble," the insider said in July. "Nobody is coming and going. The cast and crew arrived before filming began and spent a few days getting used to all the necessary protocols."

Image zoom Clare Crawley People.com

Image zoom Clare Crawley People.com

"It is a smaller crew, and people are wearing masks and keeping a social distance," the source continued, adding that there have been "multiple rounds of testing for cast and crew and there is a medical team on site enforcing the protocols and administering tests."

"Obviously the show's premise is based partly on close proximities, so there is an abundance of safety and caution," the source said.

The La Quinta was chosen because "it is so spread out" and "mostly outdoors," the source said.