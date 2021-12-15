Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Ex Dale Moss' Acting Debut: 'Had a Front Row Seat Since Day One'

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss broke up for the second time in September

Clare Crawley isn't rushing to watch her ex-fiancé Dale Moss' big acting debut anytime soon.

One day after a trailer for Moss' upcoming rom-com Love, Game, Match debuted on YouTube, the 40-year-old former Bachelorette appeared to throw shade at her ex while asking fans to stop sending her clips of Moss.

"For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips," she wrote Tuesday alongside a photo of herself at a sauna. "I had a front row seat to that since day one."

The trailer for Moss' film debut sees him as high school tennis coach Ted, who is asked to test out his students' online dating service alongside fellow teacher Liz (Cristine Prosperi). And while Ted and Liz aren't matched through the algorithm, they eventually connect offline after they're tasked with planning the school's carnival together.

Clare Crawley Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

PEOPLE then confirmed in September that the exes' had split for the second time. At the time, a source said the decision to break up "was mutual."

Moss' rep addressed the split in a statement to PEOPLE, saying Crawley "chose to fly home to Sacramento" after the relationship ended in mid-September. As Crawley's mother's health declined amid her battles with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, Moss flew to Sacramento to be with Crawley and her family.

"Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare," the statement continued. "It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media."

Following Moss' statement, Crawley said she wished "people knew both sides."

"It's very impersonal to be putting out statements and articles," she said on Jana Kramer's Whine Down podcast in October. "I think you both know the truth. I know the truth, he knows the truth. You know what happens behind closed doors, and when you know the truth, we know where your heart is, like, I don't need a publicist speaking my side of the story. I don't care for my side of the story, to be honest, to even be out there — even if I have receipts and proof, everything I need to show that I could really put it out there."

Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Crawley added that her "biggest regret" from being the Bachelorette is "trusting the process, trusting a man — a man's words and who he showed me he was."

Recently, Crawley responded to a fan's inquiry about how she's doing after the breakup, saying she's "found peace."