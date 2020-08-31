"I want respect," Clare Crawley says in a new promo for The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley Says She 'Wants Respect' as Bachelorette Promo Looks Back on Juan Pablo Romance

When it comes to finding her person, there's one quality that Bachelorette Clare Crawley won't compromise on: respect.

In a new promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Crawley looks confident, happy and carefree as she walks around a rose petal-adorned set in a fitted, white, floor-length gown.

"I've been down this road before," says Crawley, 39, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, on which she was the runner-up.

The footage — which plays to a special rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" covered by Keke Palmer — also takes a look back at Crawley's time on The Bachelor — including the moment she pushed Galavis away when he tried to embrace her during the finale.

"You think you know me," Crawley says in a flashback scene while sitting with Galavis.

"I want respect," Crawley says in a voiceover.

Crawley and Galavis, 39, had a rocky romance on The Bachelor in 2014, and many fans remember her infamous clapback during the finale.

When Galavis dumped Crawley for his final pick Nikki Ferrell, she had some memorable parting words for Galavis: “I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in March about her breakup from Galavis, Crawley revealed she’s grateful for the experience.

“I felt so thankful for my evolution of what happened on my path on The Bachelor,” she said. “When my season ended, it was the biggest blessing in my life. I stood up for myself in a way that I had never done in any relationship before, or even in life.”

Crawley added: “To be able to feel that strength within myself was life-changing. It was huge.”

The new Bachelorette promo comes nearly a month after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Aug. 3 that Tayshia Adams became the new Bachelorette because Crawley had fallen in love with one of her original suitors after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed production in March.

So far, ABC has not acknowledged Adams — a contestant on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — in any of the promotions.

Adams, 29, has also not yet spoken out about the news.