"She's feeling really down about the things that people are saying about her online and the editing of the show," her friend and former Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas Stagliano said

Clare Crawley Is 'Really Down' About Reaction to Her Bachelorette Season, DeAnna Pappas Says

Clare Crawley is feeling "really down" about the reaction to her turn as the Bachelorette.

"I think anybody who's been on the show … [knows that] it is hard," Pappas Stagliano said. "She's just been put through the wringer and the things that people are saying about her and about her life and stuff online can just be really hurtful."

Elaborating further, the former Bachelorette star continued, "I just feel bad for her because, I feel like in a period of time where this should be really joyful for her and this should be a really great experience and probably one of the most exciting things that she will go through, it has not been that for her."

"On most days, she's feeling really down about the things that people are saying about her online and the editing of the show," she added of her friend. "So, actually — the girls and I — we all sent her some flowers today just to let her know that we love her and this is a blip."

Crawley, 39, was announced as the Bachelorette earlier this year in March before production on her season was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Then, after she began to film again in July, Crawley fell in love with one of her suitors and left the show early, leaving Tayshia Adams to replace her midseason.

For viewers, the leading lady swap was made official after months of rumors during a teaser that aired after the most recent episode.

"I'll apologize if I wasted your time. I'll apologize if I hurt you," Crawley tells the suitors in the clip as host Chris Harrison explains: "We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show."

During her chat with her fellow Bachelor nation stars on Almost Famous, Pappas Stagliano also shared that she has been "trying to reach out" to Crawley on a "daily basis" to check in with her.

"I'm trying to be a cheerleader because I feel like she has so many cards stacked against her," she said.

Pappas Stagliano also defended Crawley from fans who initially praised her for being "a 39-year-old woman who knows exactly what she wants," before beginning to criticize the star of the ABC reality series.

"There's so many people online who are shaming this 39-year-old woman who's not taking [bulls---] and who knows exactly what she wants," she said. "Now people are hating on her for that exact thing that we were praising her for in the very beginning."

Pappas Stagliano also teased Thursday night's Bachelorette episode, where Crawley is expected to end her journey on the show after she fell hard for contestant Dale Moss beginning in episode 1.

"Whatever the outcome is ... she's going to walk away and she's gonna be able to move on and hopefully have someone that she genuinely loves and can be with and people will forget about this," she said. "They'll move on."

While the season will pivot to focus on Adams, 30, ABC Entertainment's Rob Mills recently appeared on former Bachelor Nick Viall's podcast and confirmed that fans will still see glimpses of Crawley's relationship with Moss, 32, after leaving the show.

"She just couldn't do it anymore," he said of the California native's departure. "I think she was sort of going crazy a little bit."