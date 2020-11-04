"I think she kind of owes it to us because I think a lot of guys are checking out right now," Blake Moynes says

The Bachelorette 's Clare Crawley Prepares to Face the Men as They Say She's 'Lost the House'

Everything is about to change.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Bachelorette, the remaining contestants anxiously await word from Clare Crawley about where they stand after she refused to hand out a group date rose during last week's episode.

"Whatever is going on right now, it needs to be addressed," Kenny, 39, says in the clip. "I think Clare needs to step in front of the group and we need to air all this out."

Blake Moynes, 29, then chimes in, "There's just been a lingering lull, and I think she kind of owes it to us because I think a lot of guys are checking out right now and I don't think that's a good thing for her."

"She's lost the house at this point," Kenny adds.

Soon enough, Crawley, 39, joins the men and takes a deep breath, tinged with tears, as she prepares to face the men and seemingly break the news of her departure.

Though Crawley's exit — and replacement with Tayshia Adams — has been rumored for months, the switch was finally made official during a teaser that aired after last week's episode.

As seen in the last couple of weeks of Crawley's Bachelorette journey, the California native fell hard for contestant Dale Moss, 32, beginning with episode 1, and their romance ultimately brought her season to an abrupt end.

While the season will pivot to focus on Adams, 30, as the new lead, ABC Entertainment's Rob Mills recently appeared on former Bachelor Nick Viall's podcast and confirmed that fans will still see glimpses of Crawley's relationship with Moss after leaving the show.

"She just couldn't do it anymore," he said of Crawley's departure. "I think she was sort of going crazy a little bit."

Mills added, "Tayshia will be part of the season starting next week. This is where, as Chris Harrison says, 'The Bachelorette will blow up.'"

"All I know is I love Palm Springs," Tayshia said. "I love La Quinta. I vacation there."

"It's summer. It's hot," she continued. "It was just a pool. I was just swimming around. I don't know what you were referring to."