The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley on What's Bringing Her 'Happiness' After Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley is focusing on the positive.

On Thursday, over a week after Dale Moss announced that the Bachelorette couple had split, Crawley, 39, shared a list of the different ways she is finding "happiness."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Things that are bringing me happiness right now: Funny animal videos, getting to visit my mom today, my new project (I can't wait to share it with you guys!) furniture shopping," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Planning post pandemic trips, music playlists, friends reaching out."

Alongside the list, Crawley shared a photo of herself smiling at the camera while in a tank top and sweatpants, adding, "Yes I'm still in sweats though."

Image zoom Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

Crawley broke her silence last week on the end of her short-lived engagement to Moss, two days after he publicly broke the news on social media. In her statement posted on Instagram, Crawley acknowledged that their "relationship was not perfect," but said she "was genuinely invested with all of my heart."

"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," she admitted.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she continued. "2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Image zoom Clare Crawley and Dale Moss | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Moss — who proposed last summer, just two weeks into Crawley's season of The Bachelorette — readdressed the split this week, saying there was "no one person to blame."

"Building a relationship, in general, is tough, especially when you're doing it in the public eye," he said. "Media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger. But the fact of the matter is, there's no one person to blame in this situation."

Following news of their breakup, a source told PEOPLE that Crawley felt "blindsided."

"She genuinely thought they could make things work," the source said. "After everything she's been through, she can't believe she's in this place again."

A second insider told PEOPLE the couple's differing ideas about their future contributed to the split, and that Moss, 32, was not ready to take the next steps in the relationship.