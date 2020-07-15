Clare Crawley's New Bachelorette Cast Announced: Meet the 42 Potential Hopefuls

The new batch of contestants was released on the show’s Facebook page, introducing Bachelor Nation to 42 possible suitors

Take two!

As Clare Crawley gears up to start filming her season of The Bachelorette following a production shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new group of men ready to fight for her heart has been announced.

The batch of contestants was released on the show's Facebook page, introducing Bachelor Nation to 42 potential suitors. Among the group, 25 are new names, while 17 remained from the original group. The men range in age from 25 to 40.

Of course, loyal fans already knew one original contestant would not be included in the new group: Matt James. In June, James was announced as the franchise's next leading man, making him the first-ever Black male lead. James, 28, lives in New York City with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, where the two friends, who met in college, run the charity organization ABC Food Tours together.

"This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise," ABC said in a statement at the time. "We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him."

Earlier this spring, host Chris Harrison warned that Crawley's season would likely feature a cast shakeup after production was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys, everybody that was able to take time off and come on The Bachelorette, is going to be able to come back again — because we don't have a set time of when we're going to come back," he said. "Obviously with this virus, who knows when this thing is going to blow through. So the idea that everybody is just going to be able to take off work and do this again? Probably very slim."

Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette on March 2 during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"I want a man that will take off his armor," she said at the time. "I want a man that is strong but is willing to take off the body armor, open themselves up and be vulnerable I think that is some serious strength right there."

"The biggest thing for me is, honestly, it’s all what’s on the inside for me,” she later added. “The outside, if you line up all the guys I’ve dated in the past, there’s no one type physically. It’s more if they go out of their way for me, if they make me feel special. This is about me now. I’m ready for it."