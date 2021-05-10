"Sometimes it's too hard to put it into words, the gravity of the hole that Alzheimer's and dementia has left us with," Clare Crawley wrote in a Mother's Day tribute

Despite the hardships they face, the love between Clare Crawley and her mother, Lilia, is unwavering.

In celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday, the former Bachelorette star, 40, posted a touching tribute to her mom, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia and lives in a care facility.

"Sometimes it's too hard to put it into words, the gravity of the hole that Alzheimer's and dementia has left us with," Crawley began the caption, shared alongside a sweet photo of her giving Lilia a kiss on the cheek.

"Names may not be remembered, and memories fade away, but one thing it will NEVER take away is the love between a mother and a daughter❤️ Happy Mother's Day Mama💐," she wrote.

Among the outpouring of kind and supportive comments was one from her former fiancé Dale Moss, who wrote, "Mama Lilia's light & love will never fade."

Crawley also shared a heartfelt video to Instagram of her giving Lilia a peck on the cheek and saying "love you."

clare crawley Dale Moss' comment | Credit: Clare Crawley/instagram

Clare Crawley Clare Crawley and her mother, Lilia | Credit: Clare Crawley/instagram

In January, Crawley shared the happy news that she was once again able to see Lilia after being apart amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now," Crawley captioned an Instagram photo of her holding her mom's hand at the time. "I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker."

That same month, Crawley and Moss, 32, called it quits after they got engaged last summer, just two weeks into filming their season of The Bachelorette. However, the pair have since reconnected and have been spotted spending time together in New York City on several occasions.

Moss also appeared to make their reconciliation Instagram official in early April, posting a mirror selfie with Crawley to his Instagram Story. "Selfie skills on 💯," he wrote.

During an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast last month, Moss said he and Crawley are "in a good place" — but didn't confirm that the pair were dating again following their January split.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," he said. "We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together. Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."