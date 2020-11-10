The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Meets Fiancé Dale Moss' Sister While Visiting His Hometown

After visiting Clare Crawley's hometown in California, Dale Moss took his new fiancée to his native South Dakota

Clare Crawley is getting to know her soon-to-be in-laws!

After taking fiancé Dale Moss to her hometown of Sacramento, California, over the weekend, the couple continued their cross-country trip to visit the former NFL player's native South Dakota.

While there, Moss, 32, introduced Crawley, 39, to his sister. "Fam Bam!" he captioned a photo at lunch with Crawley and his sister Robyn.

Along with meeting his family, the newly engaged couple also explored his hometown.

"I just gave Dale the ultimate tour of Sacramento the other day, and guess what we are doing today," she said in an Instagram Story clip of the two riding in the car together. "We're going to check out your old home, your high school!"

"I guess you would call this the official hometowns?" she joked. (Normally fans would have watched as Moss took Crawley home to meet his family on The Bachelorette, however, the couple cut the season short.)

And while they enjoyed seeing where Moss grew up, Crawley had a hard time adjusting to the "frigid" temperatures of Sioux Falls.

"I am frigid!" she said in an Instagram Story. "I am frozen!"

"It's not even that bad!" Moss replied, laughing. "It's not even winter yet."

Crawley and Moss got engaged on last week's episode of the show after only two weeks of knowing each other. And while their relationship was certainly a whirlwind, Crawley told PEOPLE she is exactly where she wants to be.

"This is the happiest time in my life," she said. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

From the first night of Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, viewers saw an instant spark between Crawley and the sports consultant from New York. After attempting to get to know the other men, she ultimately decided she wanted to cut the experience short to be with Moss.

"It was one of those cliché things," Crawley told PEOPLE. "When you know, you know. Period."