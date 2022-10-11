Clare Crawley Is 'Celebrating the Light' with New Fiancé Ryan Dawkins: 'He Was There in My Darkest Moments'

The former Bachelorette star gives PEOPLE the exclusive scoop on Dawkins' romantic proposal following a year of hardships, including a "hopeless" breakup and a family health crisis

By
and
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 11:19 AM
Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins' engagement
Photo: Richie Cooper

Clare Crawley found someone who lights up her life.

The former Bachelorette star exclusively shares with PEOPLE the romantic way Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins proposed to her — and it all ties into how she found joy in her life.

Crawley, 41, says she's known Dawkins was her future for some time, though the engagement came as a surprise to her.

"We talked about it before. I knew months ago that he was my person," she says. "He's been there in my darkest moments and so patient with me and letting me have this space to heal. He's totally my person and I love him more than the world."

"Especially coming off the show, I always told him I never wanted him to feel pressure. As long as I have him, I'm happy and I don't need anything more than that," she adds.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins' engagement
Richie Cooper

Dawkins chose a Las Vegas lantern festival for the life-changing moment. It actually holds special meaning for Crawley, as it represented how she found light amid challenging times.

"We went to the Rise Festival in Vegas," she explains. "He knew what this festival meant to me — that I've seen the darkest moments, and I wanted him to be there to celebrate the light. What I wrote on my lantern was 'don't give up.' We lit our lanterns, and I turned around, and he got down on one knee, and it was the most surreal special thing I ever could have dreamt of."

Dawkins met Crawley during a trying time in her life. The former reality star was previously engaged to her Bachelorette costar Dale Moss, and what followed was two very public breakups.

"I was hopeless after my last relationship. I wanted to give up so bad," she says of the split.

At the same time, Crawley's mother was also hospitalized amid her battle with dementia and Alzheimer's.

"[Ryan and I] met last year and we were friends. I told him my mom's in the hospital, I just went through a breakup [and] I can't even eat right now and he said that's okay let's grab a tea and go on a walk," she recalls.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins' engagement
Richie Cooper

"I was going through such healing and so much pain in my heart, and he was there," she adds. "He's the most amazing guy. He would drive an hour and a half three times a week just to go on a walk with me. He was there in my darkest moments and it makes me so happy that he's here celebrating the light."

Crawley — who says her first date with Dawkins was in September 2021 — has kept her relationship close. She only announced her new romance on social media last month.

For Crawley, keeping this love out of the spotlight has a purpose.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"He's not after fame and that's been one of the most important things to me. He has a private Instagram page. He didn't care if our relationship was shared or not," she says. "Really what he's in it for is my heart and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me."

Crawley adds: "It is something I have never experienced."

Related Articles
Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: 'Such a Gift Having Him in My Life'
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley Shares 'Battle Wounds' from Kissing Her Boyfriend After Denying Getting Lip Fillers 
Clare Crawley Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Ryan Dawkins: ‘My Perfect Match’
Clare Crawley Goes Instagram-Official with New Boyfriend: 'My Perfect Match'
Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Clare Crawley Says She's 'Found Peace' After Dale Moss Split: 'A Great Therapist Helps'
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Ex Dale Moss' Acting Debut: 'Had a Front Row Seat Since Day One'
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
'Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Reflects on 'Messy' Breakup with Dale Moss: 'He Knows the Truth'
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley Shares Health Update Nearly 1 Year After Removing Breast Implants: 'Honoring My Body'
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Gets Cozy with Eliminated Contestant Blake Monar
Clare Crawley Cozies Up to Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Blake Monar: 'What My Soul Needed'
Michelle Young, Clare Crawley and Nick Viall
'Bachelor' Alums Michelle Young, Clare Crawley and Nick Viall Talk Clayton Echard's 'Cringy' Rose Ceremony
THE BACHELOR
The Most Dramatic Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales in the Franchise History
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
Dale Moss Addresses Clare Crawley Split amid Cheating Rumors, Says She Recently Blocked Him
clare crawley
Clare Crawley Says Her Mom's Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Has Left a 'Hole': 'Memories Fade Away'
clare crawley and dale moss
Clare Crawley Opens Up About Moving in with Dale Moss and Future Plans: 'Babies Are on the Agenda!'
Clare Crawley; Spencer Robertson
'The Bachelorette' 's Spencer Robertson Asks Clare Crawley Out Following Her Split from Dale Moss
Clare Crawley and her mother
Clare Crawley Reunites with Mom — Who Battles Alzheimer's — After Being Apart amid COVID: 'Time Is Precious'
clare crawley
Clare Crawley Says She Is Making a 'U-Turn' After Being in a 'Dark Place' Following Dale Moss Split