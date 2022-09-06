Clare Crawley Goes Instagram-Official with New Boyfriend: 'My Perfect Match'

Former Bachelorette leading lady Clare Crawley is dating outside of Bachelor Nation — and she says she's found her "perfect match."

Crawley, 41, uploaded a video of herself and a mystery man on Tuesday. Crawley didn't name her new guy, though some commenters assumed him to be Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins.

She captioned the video with a pink heart and a single, simple word: "Him."

In the video — which Crawley also shared on her Instagram Story with the caption "my perfect match" — Crawley is overtaken by laughter as the pair jam out to a song in the car. The extended version of the video seen on Crawley's Instagram Story also shows them kissing in the car.

Clare Crawley/Instagram

Bachelor Nation was quick to applaud Crawley's new connection in the comments — and it seems like her relationship has been a long-held secret by friends. "Finally the secret is out," Katie Thurston commented.

"….AND HE'S GREAT," added another Bachelor Nation alum, Sarah Herron. Ashley Iaconetti responded, "Hell yeah with this hard launch!" while Caroline Lunny responded, "Oh s--- we're liveeeeeee."

Crawley also pinned one comment that implied she's been in a relationship for a year. "Finally. A year later and y'all are still so f---ing cute."

Clare Crawley/Instagram

The news of Crawley's relationship comes after she split — for the second time — from Dale Moss in September 2021. The pair were formerly engaged after just a few weeks on The Bachelorette — the engagement came so early in the season that Moss and Crawley left the show in the middle of filming the season to pursue their relationship off screen.

At the time of their second split, a source told PEOPLE "it was mutual."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crawley was briefly linked to another Bachelor Nation member, Blake Monar. While they were never in a confirmed relationship, Crawley spent time with Monar and his family in January. Crawley had another broken Bachelor franchise engagement — to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after 2018's Bachelor Winter Games. The pair have remained friends.