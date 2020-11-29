"I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman," Clare Crawley said

Clare Crawley Says She's 'Going Through Things' After Bachelorette Exit: 'I Am Simply Trying My Best'

Clare Crawley is getting honest with her fans.

The reality star, 39, shared a candid Instagram post on Saturday about how she's holding up mentally after her quick engagement to her fiancé Dale Moss and subsequent exit from season 16 of The Bachelorette.

"Hi. It's me, Clare," she began her caption alongside a mirror selfie. "Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. And just like you, I’m going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another."

"Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day," she added. "There are good days and bad days. Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman."

Crawley continued, "So when you choose to pass judgments without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best ❤️."

Moss, 32, commented on his fiancée's candid post, writing, "You are never alone and your strength, love and passion has and will continue to help so many out there who may be afraid to share their struggles. I love you ❤️."

Crawley also received support from fellow Bachelor Nation alums like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Money and DeAnna Pappas Stagliano.

From the first night of Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, viewers saw an instant spark between Crawley and Moss, a sports consultant from New York. After attempting to get to know the other men, she ultimately decided she wanted to cut the experience short to be with Moss and accepted his proposal during episode four.

"This is the happiest time in my life," Crawley recently told PEOPLE. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

Image zoom Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Crawley and Moss — who are currently house hunting in Crawley's Sacramento, California, hometown — recently spoke out against naysayers who criticized the fact that they got engaged after two weeks.

"For me personally, there is no explanation needed," Moss told PEOPLE. "I've never been afraid of commitment. And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long."

Crawley added: "It may be fast for some people, and that's okay. But for us, it's working."