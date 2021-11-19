Clare Crawley Says She's 'Found Peace' After Dale Moss Split: 'A Great Therapist Helps'

"I have definitely found peace in so many ways," Clare Crawley wrote on her Instagram Story, after she and Dale Moss called it quits again in September

Clare Crawley is focusing on self-care after her split from Dale Moss.

The Bachelorette star, 40, opened up about the breakup as she answered fan questions on her Instagram Story from an infrared sauna, during a day of pampering that also included a trip to the salon.

When asked "what helps you be independent after a breakup," she wrote: "Focusing on my self care, healing, and growth. No man can take that from me."

Another fan asked how Crawley was doing, noting that she looks "glowy and peaceful lately."

"I have definitely found peace in so many ways so thank you!" Crawley responded. "But life still has its things that I'm dealing with so don't get me wrong. I'm just choosing to help them and look at them ALOT differently. (a great therapist helps)"

A source told PEOPLE in September that they'd broken off their relationship two weeks earlier. "It was mutual," the insider said at the time.

Moss subsequently released a statement to PEOPLE through his rep, alleging that Crawley blocked his number while she was back home in Sacramento, caring for her mother, who has dementia and Alzheimer's. He said he had previously flown from New York City to Sacramento to be with her.

The statement also appeared to address rumors that Moss cheated on Crawley with a fellow Bachelor Nation. "Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time," his rep wrote last month.

"Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother's health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is," the statement continued. "He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone's privacy during this time. He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."