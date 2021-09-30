Clare Crawley Says She's 'Focused on Grieving, Healing and Being Present' amid Split from Dale Moss

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss had once again decided to go their separate ways

Clare Crawley is focused on healing following her recent split from Dale Moss.

On Thursday, the former Bachelorette addressed the breakup on Instagram for the first time since the news broke earlier this week. A source told PEOPLE that the decision to go their separate ways "was mutual."

"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," Crawley, 40, captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her hand intertwined with her mother's.

She continued: "What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I'm going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I'm sharing today."

"I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin," she concluded. "ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. actions speak for themselves."

Earlier this week, an insider told PEOPLE that Crawley and Moss had split "two weeks ago" after rekindling their romance several months ago.

The reality stars most recently attended the U.S. Open in New York City together earlier this month. They ran into The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and her fiancé Blake Moynes at the event.

Fans began to speculate that Crawley and Moss had split after they didn't appear to celebrate his birthday together last week.

Crawley and Moss met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. Though they left the ABC series early as an engaged couple just two weeks in, the pair called it quits in January.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Moss wrote in a statement posted on Instagram at the time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives," he continued. "We only hope the best things for one another."

Crawley later claimed that she "was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time" as fans.

"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," she wrote on Instagram. "This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Though the two sparked reconciliation rumors soon after their breakup, but didn't make their reunion Instagram official until April. In July, a source told PEOPLE that Crawley and Moss "took things really slowly when they got back together."

"They wanted to make sure they were on the same page," the source continued. "They care so much about each other."