Everything's coming up roses for The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley — she's engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins!

PEOPLE can confirm the longtime Bachelor Nation singleton said yes to the Mascot Sports CEO over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Crawley, 41, and Dawkins, 47, went Instagram-official last month when she shared a video of them laughing and kissing in a car with a pink heart and the simple caption: "Him." She also shared the clip on her Instagram Story with an additional caption describing Dawkins as "my perfect match."

Crawley also pinned one comment that implied she's been in a relationship for a year. "Finally. A year later and y'all are still so f---ing cute."

Crawley was previously in a relationship Dale Moss, to whom she became engaged after just a few weeks on The Bachelorette — the engagement came so early in the season that Moss and Crawley left the show in the middle of filming the season to pursue their relationship off screen.

They split up twice after the show, making it stick in September 2021, when a source told PEOPLE "it was mutual."

Crawley was briefly linked to Bachelorette alum Blake Monar. While they were never in a confirmed relationship, Crawley spent time with Monar and his family in January.

She was also engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after 2018's Bachelor Winter Games, with whom she remains friends even though they parted ways.

News of Crawley and Dawkins' engagement was first reported by the Daily Mail.