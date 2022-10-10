'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged Ryan Dawkins

The Bachelor Nation leading lady and the Mascot Sports CEO went Instagram-official last month

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 03:16 PM
Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Everything's coming up roses for The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley — she's engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins!

PEOPLE can confirm the longtime Bachelor Nation singleton said yes to the Mascot Sports CEO over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Crawley, 41, and Dawkins, 47, went Instagram-official last month when she shared a video of them laughing and kissing in a car with a pink heart and the simple caption: "Him." She also shared the clip on her Instagram Story with an additional caption describing Dawkins as "my perfect match."

Crawley also pinned one comment that implied she's been in a relationship for a year. "Finally. A year later and y'all are still so f---ing cute."

Crawley was previously in a relationship Dale Moss, to whom she became engaged after just a few weeks on The Bachelorette — the engagement came so early in the season that Moss and Crawley left the show in the middle of filming the season to pursue their relationship off screen.

They split up twice after the show, making it stick in September 2021, when a source told PEOPLE "it was mutual."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crawley was briefly linked to Bachelorette alum Blake Monar. While they were never in a confirmed relationship, Crawley spent time with Monar and his family in January.

She was also engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after 2018's Bachelor Winter Games, with whom she remains friends even though they parted ways.

News of Crawley and Dawkins' engagement was first reported by the Daily Mail.

Related Articles
Clare Crawley Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Ryan Dawkins: ‘My Perfect Match’
Clare Crawley Goes Instagram-Official with New Boyfriend: 'My Perfect Match'
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley Shares 'Battle Wounds' from Kissing Her Boyfriend After Denying Getting Lip Fillers 
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Gets Cozy with Eliminated Contestant Blake Monar
Clare Crawley Cozies Up to Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Blake Monar: 'What My Soul Needed'
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
jesse palmer
Jesse Palmer Says' Bachelorette' Rules Will Be 'Broken' Due to 'Unique Situation' of Two Leads
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Are 'Excited' for Fans to See Their 'Separate Journeys'
Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Clare Crawley Says She's 'Found Peace' After Dale Moss Split: 'A Great Therapist Helps'
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Ex Dale Moss' Acting Debut: 'Had a Front Row Seat Since Day One'
Michelle Young, Clare Crawley and Nick Viall
'Bachelor' Alums Michelle Young, Clare Crawley and Nick Viall Talk Clayton Echard's 'Cringy' Rose Ceremony
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
'Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Reflects on 'Messy' Breakup with Dale Moss: 'He Knows the Truth'
Tayshia Adams
Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Gets Real About Choosing to Be Single: 'Maybe Applaud Me for Not Settling'
Taylor Mock, Tia Booth
Tia Booth Is Dating Taylor Mock After Leaving 'Bachelor in Paradise' : It's 'Time Y'all Know'
KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES
'Bachelor' Nation Reacts After Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Announce Split: 'Sending Love'
BENOIT BEAUSEJOUR-SAVARD, CLARE CRAWLEY
Clare Crawley's Ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Reacts to Her Engagement: 'Happy for You'
148769_3500
Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiancé Benoit Beauséjour-Savard Says She Will Be an 'Amazing' Bachelorette
Clare Crawley
The Next Bachelorette Is Clare Crawley!