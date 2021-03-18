They are "taking things slowly," a source close to the formerly engaged Bachelorette couple tells PEOPLE

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are 'Working on Things That Went Wrong in the Past': Source

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are giving their relationship another try.

Although the formerly engaged Bachelorette couple, who split in January, are not officially back together, they are "working on things that went wrong in the past," a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE.

"Dale and Clare love and care for one another deeply, they always have and will," the source says of Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32. "They are giving their relationship the opportunity it deserves and working on things that went wrong in the past."

The former couple got engaged last summer after meeting on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. After just two weeks, Crawley made an early exit to be with Moss and accepted his proposal, prompting Tayshia Adams to step in as her replacement.

In January, however, Moss announced that the couple had decided to go their "separate ways," saying that splitting was "the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

Days later, in a statement posted on her own Instagram, Crawley said she only learned that Moss would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it, adding that she was "crushed" by the split.

clare crawley and dale moss Image zoom Dale Moss and Clare Crawley | Credit: Warner bros.

Following their split, a source told PEOPLE that Moss was not ready for the next big steps in his relationship with Crawley.

"Dale wasn't ready for marriage and kids," said the source. "He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her."

But the following month, the exes sparked reconciliation rumors in February when they were first spotted together in the Sunshine State.

During their time in Florida, they were seen talking and laughing during an oceanside walk and in one photo published by Daily Mail, sharing a kiss.

And earlier this week, the duo once again spent time together, when they were photographed in the Big Apple holding hands and kissing with masks on.