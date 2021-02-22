The pair had previously been spotted hanging out at a bar in the state last week

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Seen Spending More Time Together in Florida After Announcing Split

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are continuing to spend time together following their recent breakup.

On Sunday, a little over a month after the pair revealed that they were going their separate ways, Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, were seen spending time together at a Florida resort. The two were previously spotted hanging out at Nokomo's Sunset Hut near Venice last week, in photos obtained by TMZ.

In the new photographs shared on the Instagram Story of Bachelor fan account Bachelorette Windmill, Crawley and Moss can be seen cozying up to one another in one picture, as they stroll hand in hand in another.

On Crawley's Instagram account, the former Bachelorette also posted a photo from her Florida getaway, sharing a picture of herself holding an array of seashells. In the background of the shot, a man's foot can be seen — which many fans speculated in the comment section of the post was Moss.

Moss also shared a sunny photo on his Instagram Story, in which he's spending time poolside.

Moss — who proposed to Crawley last summer after just two weeks on her season of The Bachelorette — announced on Jan. 19 that the couple had split.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

He continued, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives."

Days later, in a statement posted on her own Instagram, Crawley said she only learned that Moss would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she wrote. "2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother."

"It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right," Crawley added. "I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Of the pair's split, a source previously told PEOPLE that Moss "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."