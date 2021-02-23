A month after news of their split broke, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss appear to have reunited

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spotted Kissing on the Beach 1 Month After Split

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss may get their fairytale ending after all.

A month after news broke that they were going their separate ways, the Bachelorette couple were seen getting cozy on the beach in Florida over the weekend.

Crawley, 39, sported a flowing white coverup over a black bikini, while Moss, 32, went shirtless with just a pair of shorts. The couple were spotted talking and laughing during an oceanside walk and, in one photo published by Daily Mail, sharing a kiss.

Reps for Crawley and Moss did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The pair have not publicly confirmed that they are back together, but sparked reconciliation rumors last week when they were first spotted together in Florida.

Afterwards, Moss shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Story with the caption, "A lot to smile about lately."

Fellow Bachelor Nation star Rachel Lindsay reacted to the couple's Florida reunion during Tuesday's episode of the Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast, telling listeners that she's "shocked."

"I've said he's in this for the fame. I've said he used my poor girl Clare and I stand by those statements," Lindsay, 35, said of Moss. "I'm not going to take it back because I've seen them flaunting their relationship in Florida and having a good time. My girl looks happy. I'm happy for Clare."

"I will say I spoke with Clare about two weeks ago and I'm just a little shocked by what I'm now seeing," she added.

Moss and Crawley got engaged last summer after meeting on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. After just two weeks, Crawley made an early exit to be with Moss and accepted his proposal, prompting Tayshia Adams to step in as her replacement.

In January, however, Moss announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

"I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. "We only hope the best things for one another."

Days later, in a statement posted on her own Instagram, Crawley said she only learned that Moss would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it, adding that she was "crushed" by the split.

A source previously told PEOPLE that prior to their parting of ways, Crawley and Moss weren't always on the same page when it came to the next steps in their relationship.

"He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her," the source said, adding that he "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."