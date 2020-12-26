Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged this summer while filming the ABC reality show

The Bachelorette 's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spend First Christmas Together as Newly Engaged Couple

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a lot to be grateful for this holiday season.

"I pray that no matter what these holidays look like for you this year, you are able to share + feel the love regardless of circumstances! The greatest gift of all ✨ Merry Christmas!! XOXO," Crawley shared on Instagram, along with a kissing photo of the couple from when she visited her fiancé's hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wishing you all a Merry Christmas & sending nothing but love this holiday season. #MerryChristmas," Moss captioned a different photo of the couple kissing in the snow.

The couple got engaged earlier this summer after just two weeks, and the whirlwind romance subsequently unfolded on Crawley's season of TheBachelorette. And despite the quick timeline, Crawley recently told PEOPLE she is exactly where she wants to be.

"This is the happiest time in my life," she said. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

Image zoom Dale Moss and Clare Crawley | Credit: Warner bros.

From the first night of Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, viewers saw an instant spark between the reality star and the sports consultant from New York. After attempting to get to know the other men, she ultimately decided she wanted to cut the experience short to be with Moss.

"It was one of those cliché things," she said. "When you know, you know. Period."

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Opens Up About Engagement to Dale Moss: "This Is the Happiest Time of My Life"

Prior to the holidays, Crawley and Moss went on a cross-country trip to their respective hometowns in order to get to know each other's families.

The couple documented their time in Crawley's hometown of Sacramento, California, before heading to Moss' native South Dakota.