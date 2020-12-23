Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Wish Tayshia Adams 'Nothing but Happiness' After Bachelorette Finale

Clare Crawley was the original Bachelorette this season, before she found love with Dale Moss and was replaced by Tayshia Adams

During Tuesday's season finale, Adams gave her final rose to Clark and the pair got engaged. The fairytale ending came after a whirlwind season, which began with Crawley as the Bachelorette before she fell hard for contestant Moss and was replaced by Adams.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Story after the finale, Moss, 32, sent his well wishes to Adams, 30, and Clark, 36.

"It's official! Zac and Tayshia — congratulations," he said. "Couldn't be more happy for you."

"I'm back home with family right now before heading out to see Clare again," Moss continued. "But wishing you nothing but happiness and nothing but the best and I know she feels the exact same way."

Reflecting on his own brief journey on the ABC reality series, Moss said, "It's pretty special to watch this unfold. It definitely brought back a lot of memories from experiencing that first-hand."

"I was someone who was in the limo with Zac on night one, so Zac, I'm so happy for you to see how things have ended and just the growth over the season is pretty amazing," Moss said. "So wishing you both nothing but health and happiness, and I'll catch you soon brother."

Crawley, 39, also posted on her Instagram Story, though her comments came prior to the finale airing.

"I'm so excited — I know that she has put her heart and soul into this and she has such, such an amazing group of guys this entire time," she said of Adams ahead of the episode. "And so whoever she ends up with, whatever the ending is, I really, truly do hope that she finds happiness because everyone is so deserving of it and I really do hope she finds her person and she has the beginning of an amazing love story."

Speaking to PEOPLE, the happy couple reflected on their love story and revealed Adams would be moving to New York to be with her fiancé.

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Clark said in this week's issue. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

"I'll still have my place in California so we'll be bicoastal, but that's the plan!" Adams added.

And the reality star is more than ready for real life with the addiction recovery specialist to begin.