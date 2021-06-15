Following their split in January, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have continued to spend time together

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Cuddle Up in New Pic: 'Life Has a Funny Way of Working Things Out'

Former Bachelorette lead Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are going strong!

On Monday, Moss, 32, shared a smiling photo to Instagram of himself cuddled up with Crawley, 40, on an outdoor bench.

"Life has a funny way of working things out," the former NFL player captioned the picture.

In the snap, Moss grinned while Crawley, who had her eyes closed, appeared to be laughing at the time the photo was captured. The image also featured Crawley wearing her engagement ring, which Moss proposed to her with on the ABC series last year.

The post comes just two weeks after Moss shared a photo of Crawley sporting her diamond sparkler while her arms were wrapped around him.

"This makes me happy," Moss wrote in the caption.

The couple got engaged last year on The Bachelorette - just two weeks into Crawley's season - but later split in January.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Moss "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."

"He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her," the source said. "Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions."

They have since reconnected and were spotted spending time together on several occasions over the past few months. In April, Moss appeared to make their reconciliation Instagram official, posting a mirror selfie with Crawley to his Instagram Story. "Selfie skills on 💯," he wrote alongside the shot.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," he told the Hollywood Raw podcast a week later. "We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together."

When asked if they were engaged again, he said, "Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."