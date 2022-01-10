The potential romance marks Crawley's first since her split from Dale Moss

Clare Crawley Cozies Up to Former Bachelorette Contestant Blake Monar: 'What My Soul Needed'

Does Clare Crawley have a new man in her life?

Crawley, 40, sparked relationship speculation over the weekend after she was spotted spending time with Blake Monar, who was a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette. The two appeared in several social media posts together over the weekend while they were both in Indiana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video posted on Monar's Instagram story on Sunday, the two are seen walking down an icy sidewalk with their arms wrapped around one another.

"How's walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back?" Monar wrote on the quick video.

Crawley reposted the clip to her own Instagram story with a witty response: "Better than gliding solo on the driveway and ending up under your car," she wrote.

Crawley also shared a montage video of her trip to Indiana on her Instagram, featuring her time spent with Monar. The clip showed the pair bowling, shopping and singing in a car together. In one moment, Crawley is even seen spending time with Monar's family.

"Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!" Crawley captioned the video. "Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed."

Neither Monar nor Crawley has commented on their relationship, and this is the first time they publicly shared a post-Bachelorette connection.

PEOPLE then confirmed in September that the exes' had split for the second time. At the time, a source said the decision to break up "was mutual."

And Crawley is far from the first Bachelorette to spark a relationship with another contestant from the show. In fact, Katie Thurston just did the same thing when she began publicly dating John Hersey, a man she eliminated on the first night of her Bachelorette season, after ending her engagement to winner Blake Moynes.