Bachelorette Clare Crawley Claps Back at Ex Juan Pablo Galavis: 'Still Can't Practice Compassion'

Clare Crawley isn’t afraid to call out Juan Pablo Galavis yet again.

On Saturday, the new star of The Bachelorette slammed her ex and former Bachelor star on Twitter after he criticized the ages of the men on Crawley’s upcoming season.

“I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s… I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch,” Galavis, 38, wrote on Twitter.

Crawley was quick to respond, calling out Galavis for his own behavior.

“And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness,” she replied.

While one user pointed out that maybe Galavis is just “jealous,” he asserted he simply found the difference in ages to be “fascinating.”

“Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare,” Galavis later responded.

Crawley and Galavis had a rocky romance when she was the runner-up on his season of The Bachelor in 2014, and many fans remember her infamous clapback during the finale.

When Galavis dumped Crawley for his final pick Nikki Ferrell, she had some memorable parting words for Galavis: “I would never want my children having a father like you.”

As Crawley recently told PEOPLE about her breakup from Galavis, revealing she’s grateful for the experience.

“I felt so thankful for my evolution of what happened on my path on The Bachelor,” she said. “When my season ended, it was the biggest blessing in my life. I stood up for myself in a way that I had never done in any relationship before, or even in life.”

Crawley added: “To be able to feel that strength within myself was life-changing. It was huge.”

Her upcoming season of The Bachelorette was scheduled to begin shooting on Thursday, but was pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season had been set to premiere May 18 on ABC.