During a chat with one of her suitors on Tuesday night's episode, Clare Crawley said she "didn't have the greatest high school experience"

The Bachelorette 's Clare Crawley Claps Back After Being Accused of Lying About Not Going to Prom

Clare Crawley is setting the record straight.

On Wednesday, Crawley, 39, clapped back after a social media user accused her of lying about not attending her high school prom on The Bachelorette.

During Tuesday night's episode, the topic of high school dances came up during her conversation with Chasen Nick, who confided in her about being bullied when he was younger.

"I didn't have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest. I never went to prom," she replied. "Nobody ever asked me. Nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible."

After the episode aired, a viewer posted an old yearbook photo that appeared to show Crawley with a date at a school dance.

"My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom. #bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband," she wrote alongside the photo of her now-husband and Crawley, according to a screenshot obtained by RealitySteve.

The reality star shot back in the comments section, explaining that the photo in question was not taken at prom.

"You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT prom? Turns out it's just someone digging up old photos. (Why she keeps her husband's old dance pics I'm not sure)," she wrote. "I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said."

Crawley's fiery response won't come as a surprise to fans who have been watching her current season of The Bachelorette. Two weeks in, Crawley has made it clear that she's more than able to stand up for herself. During Tuesday's episode, she confronted several of her suitors after they failed to take initiative during a group date.

"I'm a little bit taken aback. I'm sitting here, I made a toast, and then there was the longest awkward silence," she said. "Does anybody want to spend time with me?"

"If you guys all want to hang out with each other, you can do that and I can go home and go to bed," she continued. "At the end of the day, I'm a woman and I want my man to show me he cares. The truth of the matter is, it just hurt me."