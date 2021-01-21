"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she said

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Breaks Silence After Dale Moss Split: 'The Truth Is I Am Crushed'

Clare Crawley is speaking out after news broke of her split from Dale Moss.

In a statement posted on Instagram Thursday, the former Bachelorette, 39, said she only learned that her ex-fiancé would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it.

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she began. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed."

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she continued. "2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Concluding, she acknowledged their "relationship was not perfect," but said she "was genuinely invested with all of my heart."

"I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love," she wrote. "XO Clare."

The pair got engaged last summer after on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. Two weeks in, Crawley made an early exit to be with Moss, 32, and accepted his proposal, prompting Tayshia Adams to step in as her replacement.

Moss announced their breakup on Tuesday on Instagram.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he said. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

He continued, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Following the news, a source told PEOPLE that Moss was not ready for the next steps in his relationship with Crawley.

"Dale wasn't ready for marriage and kids," the source said. "He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her."

The insider added that Crawley "quickly found out" that Moss "had cold feet but she was really hoping he would grow in the relationship and come around."

"Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions," the source said.

After getting engaged on The Bachelorette, Moss and Crawley spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together, and they also went on a cross-country trip to their respective hometowns to get to know each other's families.