Clare Crawley is set to start her quest to find her match on Tuesday, Oct. 13

Clare Crawley Channels The Graduate in New Bachelorette Poster: 'It's About Time'

Here's to you, Mrs. Robinson — er, Ms. Crawley!

ABC released the official key art for Clare Crawley's upcoming season of The Bachelorette, and by the looks of it, she's taking her latest journey to find love very seriously.

The poster is a nod to the iconic 1967 film The Graduate, about a 21-year-old who is seduced by a much older woman — and eventually falls for her daughter, too. Crawley, 39, mimics Dustin Hoffman, leaning against a wall and giving the camera a smirk while holding a rose in her hand. A mystery man (Mr. Robinson?) is also seen pulling up his sock.

"It's about time," the tagline declares.

ABC also announced the premiere date for The Bachelorette: Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Missing from the poster, however, is Tayshia Adams, who is replacing Crawley, 39, as the new Bachelorette mid-season. So far, ABC has not acknowledged Adams, 29, in any of the promotions.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Aug. 3 that Adams became the new Bachelorette because Crawley had fallen in love with one of her original suitors after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed production in March.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,"one source said of Crawley. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Adams — a contestant on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — "was game and ready to go," the source said.

Adams has not yet spoken out about the news.