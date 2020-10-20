"Why are you here?" she demands in a sneak peek at tonight's episode of The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley Slams Brandon G. for Not Knowing 'Anything' About Her in Awkward Bachelorette Clip

Clare Crawley is feeling suspicious about Brandon Goss.

In a sneak peek at tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, Clare, 39, questions why Brandon, 28, is on the show during an uncomfortable exchange.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I found out you were the Bachelorette, I had to be here," he tells her during a one-on-one conversation.

Intrigued, she asks, "What made you want to be on here for me?"

That's when things take an awkward turn.

"First of all, you're absolutely gorgeous, but other than that — to be honest with you, I don't know anything about you," Brandon responds. "I know that you're from Sacramento."

"You don't know anything about me?" Clare asks.

Faltering, he tries to explain that he's on the show to get to know her. "I obviously don't know you on a personal level. I don't know your history. You're just so beautiful, and I wanted to get to know you."

Still, Clare presses him to give her another reason as to why he's interested in her. "Is there any other thing that made you want to come on here for me?" she asks.

"I don't have a specific answer for you," Brandon admits. "Can we not talk about that?"

"Can we not talk about that?" she repeats, bewildered.

Image zoom Clare Crawley and her Bachelorette contestants Craig Sjodin/ABC

"Brandon can't even think of one thing that he likes about me," she says in a confessional. "Why are you here?"

While we won't know Brandon's fate until Tuesday's episode, a source told PEOPLE in August that Clare herself leaves abruptly mid-season after falling for one of her suitors. (Tayshia Adams was tapped to replace her, according to the source.)

A recent trailer for the season hints at the shakeup. In one scene, a contestant wonders, "I don't know how you can be so sure so quick," and later, another contestant suggests the 15 remaining guys "walk out."

For now, Crawley is staying mum on her current relationship status but recently told PEOPLE "there are good surprises" in store.

"There is so much that happens that people don't even know about and I just can't wait for everyone to watch and see," she said. "I'm a woman who really listens to my gut. And it didn't lead me astray."