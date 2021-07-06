“Almost a year ago today I was able to hold you in my arms for the first time,” Dale Moss wrote on Instagram

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Recall Meeting Almost a Year Ago as They Celebrate July 4 Together

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Fourth of July celebration was "one for the books."

The Bachelorette couple spent the holiday weekend together and documented it on their respective Instagram pages, with Crawley, 40, noting that the date also marked almost exactly one year since she headed to Palm Springs to start shooting her season of the dating reality series.

"Happy 4th of July🎆!!!" she captioned a picture of her with Moss, 32. "This exact day/time last year I was packing my car and heading out solo to Palm Springs… What a difference a year makes!"

"Almost a year ago today I was able to hold you in my arms for the first time ❤️" Moss wrote in a sweet comment below.

The pair's fellow Bachelor Nation stars also showed their support for the couple, with Tayshia Adams, Michael Garofola and DeAnna Pappas all commenting a series of heart emojis.

Moss shared a similar photo on his own page, writing, "One for the books! Sending y'all love this 4th of July Holiday !"

After the celebration on Sunday, Moss and Crawley also spent Monday together in New York, per their Instagram Stories.

"Last night the firework display was sick, couldn't have wished for a better Fourth of July," Moss said in one clip on his Story before sharing a video of Crawley biking around the city with him. "And now it's such a beautiful day, I'm just gonna have some fun, enjoy the city."

Moss and Crawley got engaged last year on The Bachelorette — just two weeks into Crawley's season — but later split in January. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Moss "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."

"He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her," the source said. "Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions."

However, the couple has since reconnected. In April, Moss appeared to make their reconciliation Instagram official, posting a mirror selfie with Crawley to his Instagram Story. "Selfie skills on 💯," he wrote alongside the shot.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," he told the Hollywood Raw podcast a week later. "We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together."

When asked if they were engaged again, he said, "Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."