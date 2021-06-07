Clare Crawley and Dale Moss posted about their fun night out then teased a “big move” while documenting their time furniture shopping together over the weekend

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are All Smiles as They Pose in Matching Hats: 'Rooftop Fedora Party'

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss seem to be enjoying every moment together since rekindling their relationship.

On Saturday night, Crawley, 40, shared a sweet snap hanging out with her beau, posting a photo of the two wearing matching hats as Moss, 32, carries her in his arms.

"Rooftop fedora party of 2!!" the former Bachelorette star captioned the photo.

The next day, the two also teased a "big move" on social media, documenting their experience furniture shopping together with tons of laughs before hitting the new Harry Potter store in New York City.

"Today is furniture inspiration day. Getting ready for a big move so checking out some options," Moss said on his Instagram Story. Crawley similarly posted to her Story sharing how excited she was to go furniture shopping and telling her followers that she's trying to convince Moss to get on board with blue sheets.

Both also shared snaps from the Harry Potter store, including a photo of Moss riding on a broom and pups dressed in matching Harry Potter costumes.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss go furniture shopping Credit: Clare Crawley Instagram

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss go furniture shopping Credit: Clare Crawley Instagram

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss go furniture shopping Credit: Dale Moss Instagram

The pair's cute rooftop photo and weekend events come after Moss shared a photo of the two during a trip to Hawaii last month. In the pic, Crawley wraps her arms wrapped around Moss, flashing the engagement ring he proposed to her with on The Bachelorette last year.

"This makes me happy," Moss captioned the post at the time.

While the couple hasn't confirmed that they're moving in together, the two haven't shied away from posting about their rekindled romance after briefly calling it quits in January. Moss and Crawley got engaged just two weeks into filming their season of The Bachelorette before Tayshia Adams took over for the remainder of the season.

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Credit: Dale Moss/Instagram

At the time of their breakup, Moss wrote in a statement on social media: "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time." A source told PEOPLE that the former college football player did "have feelings for Clare" but he "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."

Later, following the news of their shocking split, Crawley and Moss were spotted together several times before making their reconciliation Instagram official in April, posting photos from a romantic day out in N.Y.C.

In an interview with the Hollywood Raw at the time, Moss said: "We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other. We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together. Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."