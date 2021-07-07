Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have rekindled their romance after splitting in January

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Made Sure 'They Were on the Same Page' When They Got Back Together: Source

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are working hard on their relationship.

"Clare and Dale took things really slowly when they got back together. They wanted to make sure they were on the same page," a source tells PEOPLE about the Bachelorette couple. "They care so much about each other."

Crawley, 40, and Moss, 32, called it quits in January after they got engaged last summer, just two weeks into filming their season of the dating competition series. However, the pair later reconnected and were spotted spending time together in New York City on several occasions over the past few months.

In May, Moss shared a snap of Crawley flashing the engagement ring he proposed to her with on The Bachelorette last year.

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Dale Moss, Clare Crawley | Credit: Dale Moss/Instagram

Since rekindling their romance, the source says, "Clare is so happy that they're in this great place now. They're both excited about the future."

Over July 4th weekend, the pair documented the holiday spent together on their respective Instagram pages, with Crawley noting that the date also marked almost exactly one year since she headed to Palm Springs to start shooting her season of the dating reality series.

"Happy 4th of July🎆!!!" she captioned a picture of herself with Moss. "This exact day/time last year I was packing my car and heading out solo to Palm Springs… What a difference a year makes!"

"Almost a year ago today I was able to hold you in my arms for the first time ❤️" Moss wrote in a sweet comment below.

Clare Crawley, Dale The Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Dale Moss | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

After the pair decided to end their engagement earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that Moss "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."

"He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her," the source said. "Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions."

Moss has previously spoken about how he and Crawley found their way back to each other.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time that we've been around each other," he said on the Hollywood Raw podcast. "We are definitely taking time, and we're spending time together."

RELATED VIDEO: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Step Out in NYC as They Appear to Make Reconciliation Instagram Official

When asked if they were engaged again, he said, "Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another."