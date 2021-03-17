Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Share a Kiss While Spending Time Together in NYC

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Share a Kiss When Taking a Romantic Walk in the Streets of New York City.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are continuing to spend time together following their split.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette star, 39, and Moss, 32, were photographed holding hands and kissing with masks on while strolling the streets of New York City.

In one photo obtained by Page Six, Crawley and Moss adoringly share a kiss as they touch their mask-covered faces together. And in another shot, the pair interlock fingers while walking across the street.

Their time in the Big Apple comes nearly a month after the duo were seen getting cozy on the beach in Florida.

They were spotted talking and laughing during an oceanside walk and, in one photo published by Daily Mail, sharing a kiss. Reps for Crawley and Moss did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment at the time.

Though Crawley and Moss have not publicly confirmed that they are back together, they sparked reconciliation rumors in February when they were first spotted together in the Sunshine State.

Afterwards, Moss shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Story with the caption, "A lot to smile about lately."

The former couple got engaged last summer after meeting on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. After just two weeks, Crawley made an early exit to be with Moss and accepted his proposal, prompting Tayshia Adams to step in as her replacement.

In January, however, Moss announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

"I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. "We only hope the best things for one another."

Days later, in a statement posted on her own Instagram, Crawley said she only learned that Moss would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it, adding that she was "crushed" by the split.

After taking a few days off from social media to "process" their breakup, Moss said "there's no one person to blame in this situation."

"Building a relationship, in general, is tough, especially when you're doing it in the public eye. Media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger," he said.